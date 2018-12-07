ND reiterates debt scheme

Lashing out at the government Friday for “drowning” Greeks in debt, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated his proposal for a write-off mechanism and settlement schemes with up to 120 installments for private debts to the state.

The scheme, he said, will allow citizens who have overdue debts to the tax authorities and insurance funds to make a new start.

New Democracy has long pledged to ease the burden on the middle classes who it says have been overtaxed to fund handouts.