A year after the government launched an initiative to improve the primary healthcare system by establishing a network of local health clinics, Health Minister Andreas Xanthos admitted that fewer than half the clinics that had been heralded are in operation and many of those are understaffed.

Of the 239 clinics the government had promised would be up and running in a year, only 101 are currently active, staffed by some 250 doctors.



That number is to double once new vacancies have been announced and filled, Xanthos said, admitting that existing clinics “don’t all have the level of staffing that we’d like.”

A key obstacle to staffing the clinics is the emigration of thousands of Greek doctors, the minister said.