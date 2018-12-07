Marginal decline for trade deficit in October as exports grow

Greece’s trade deficit posted a marginal decline in October, as export growth outpaced the increase in imports.

The total value of exports in October amounted to 3.1 billion euros against 2.5 billion in October 2017, a rise of 24 percent, Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) figures showed on Friday.

Imports registered a 12.5 percent annual increase, to 5.3 billion euros, from 4.7 billion a year earlier.

Consequently the trade deficit shrank by just 0.6 percent year-on-year to 2.205 billion euros, from 2.219 billion in October 2017.

Exports also recorded an annual increase of 17.6 percent in the January-October period, to 27.7 billion euros.