NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

FYROM parliament prepared to revise controversial article, report says

VASSILIS NEDOS

TAGS: Politics, Diplomacy

The Parliament of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) is prepared to remove a reference in the constitution referring to citizens living outside the Balkan country’s borders as “Macedonians living abroad,” describing them instead as emigrants, local Telma TV reported on Saturday.

The specific reference has been the source of friction between Athens and Skopje since the foreign ministers of the two countries signed the so-called Prespes name accord in June.

The two sides had at the time agreed that FYROM’s constitution would be revised along the lines of Article 108 in the Greek Constitution which states that “the state must take care of Greek emigrants and the maintenance of their ties with the fatherland.”

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 