The Parliament of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) is prepared to remove a reference in the constitution referring to citizens living outside the Balkan country’s borders as “Macedonians living abroad,” describing them instead as emigrants, local Telma TV reported on Saturday.



The specific reference has been the source of friction between Athens and Skopje since the foreign ministers of the two countries signed the so-called Prespes name accord in June.



The two sides had at the time agreed that FYROM’s constitution would be revised along the lines of Article 108 in the Greek Constitution which states that “the state must take care of Greek emigrants and the maintenance of their ties with the fatherland.”