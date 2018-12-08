Tensions at Greek-Albanian border as mourners try to reach Katsifas service

There were tensions at the Greek-Albanian border on Saturday morning when Albanian authorities reportedly stopped Greek citizens trying to enter the country to attend a memorial service for an ethnic Greek man, Konstantinos Katsifas, who was fatally injured by Albanian police in an exchange of fire in late October in the village of Bularat.

Tensions were aggravated when Albanian citizens formed a human chain in a symbolic protest against buses of Greek citizens intending to travel to Bularat.

Albanian authorities said Katsifas was shot after opening fire at police and a coroner ruled that Katsifas was not shot at close range. However his death has fueled tensions between Greece and Albania.