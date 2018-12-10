Europol officers with expertise in counterterrorism and curbing organized crime are to be sent to locations in Evros, northern Greece, and regional airports in the coming months to intensify inspections on undocumented migrants entering the country from the land border with Turkey and gather information on crime networks, Kathimerini understands.

The initiative was agreed during a meeting on November 26 between Greek Police chief Aristeidis Andrikopoulos and Europol’s Executive Director Catherine De Bolle, and is to be detailed in a plan of action to be signed soon.

There is serious concern about an increase in migrants entering Greece via the land border with Turkey in recent months.