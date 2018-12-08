Cormorants in migratory mode in Peloponnese

Cormorants prepare to take flight over the Nea Kios coastal wetland near Argolida in the Peloponnese on Saturday. As this is their migration season, hundreds of cormorants have been seen flying over the area in recent days. Many rest in the wetland for several days, gathering strength for their migratory journey. Cormorants are expert divers with some types diving as deep as 45 meters to spear fish. Some species of cormorant can attain speeds of up to 55 kilometers per hour. They are colonial nesters, with colonies accommodating up to 4,000 birds. [ANA-MPA]