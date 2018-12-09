MONDAY

Capital Link holds its 20th Annual Invest in Greece Forum at the Metropolitan Club of New York from 7.55 a.m. to 6.20 p.m. ET. (Info: forums.capitallink.com)

Attica hospital doctors and employees hold a four-hour work stoppage from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a rally outside the Health Ministry at 11.30 a.m.

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds its 7th Annual Agritechnology Conference, focusing on “Corporate Social Responsibility & Contract Agriculture,” at the American Farm School (12 Marinou Antypa, Thessaloniki) from 3.30 to 9 p.m. (Info: 2310.286.453, www.amcham.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) publishes its third-quarter data on turnover in the sectors of transport and information & communication, its October statistics on industrial output, and the November readings of its consumer price index.

Listed companies Iktinos and Diversa hold extraordinary general meetings.

TUESDAY

A conference titled “European Democracy in Dispute: Impact on Greece” will start at 6 p.m. at the King George Hotel (Syntagma Square, Athens), organized by the E-Kyklos think tank. (Info: ekyklos.gr)

The Sustainable Greece 2020 initiative will hold its Bravo! Sustainability Awards ceremony at the Athens Concert Hall (Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Kokkali), starting at 2 p.m. (Info: www.sustainablegreece2020.com)

Panteion University (136 Syngrou, Athens) hosts an event titled “From the Internet to Blockchain: Digital Creative Economy – Potential Worlds,” from 9.30 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Info: www.panteion.gr)

The Digi.travel EMEA Conference & Expo 2018 takes place at the Wyndham Grand Athens (2 Megalou Alexandrou). (Info: 2018.digi.travel)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release the third-quarter readings of its salary costs index, its August figures on museum and archaeological site visitors, its September data on construction activity, and its November statistics on car registrations.

Athens-listed group Mytilineos holds an extraordinary general shareholders meeting.

WEDNESDAY

Athens trolley-bus workers will stage a work stoppage from noon to 3 p.m.

The Center for European Constitutional Law holds an educative seminar titled “Penal Tax Law” at its premises at 43 Academias Street in Athens from 4 to 9 p.m. (Info: www.cecl.gr)

Listed firm Spirou Agricultural holds an extraordinary meeting.

THURSDAY

Christmas holiday opening hours come into force for retail stores. They will be open Sundays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Center for Renewable Energy Sources (CRES) holds an event titled “Display of Good Practices Aimed at Limiting the Effects of Wind Parks on Biodiversity in Greece,” at the Divani Palace Acropolis (19-25 Parthenonos, Athens) from 10 a.m. (Info: www.cres.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its second-quarter statistics on passenger, cargo and vehicle traffic in Greek ports, the third-quarter findings of its manpower survey, and its 2018 report on the use of information and communication technologies and e-commerce in enterprises.

FRIDAY

The Association of Cypriot Refugees in Greece and the Municipality of Morphou have co-organized an event titled “Morphou Today – Vision for Return,” to take place at the House of Cyprus (2A Xenofontos, Syntagma, Athens), starting at 7 p.m. (Info: www.cyprusref-gr.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publicize its third-quarter data on service sector turnover, construction output and retail commerce employment, and the October readings of its farming and agriculture export and import price index and its industrial import price index.

SUNDAY

Retail stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., as is the case every year in the runup to Christmas.