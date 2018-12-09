PAOK came from behind to beat Larissa and extend its lead at the top of the Super League to seven points on Sunday, thanks to the draw Olympiakos conceded at Xanthi that has seen Atromitos leapfrog the Reds into second.

The results mean PAOK is the winter champion, two rounds of games before the halfway point of the league.

Larissa led with a Marko Nunic goal at Toumba, but PAOK took advantage of its numerical supremacy when Nikos Karanikas got sent off, and won 2-1 through an Aleksandar Prijovic penalty kick and a Chuba Akpom tap-in.

PAOK is on 35 points, with Atromitos on 28 and Olympiakos on 27. The Peristeri team saw off Aris 4-2 at home on Sunday, in a game that was at 2-0 up to the 89th minute, while Olympiakos drew 1-1 at Xanthi with Jagos Vukovic scoring at both ends, first an own goal and then the equalizer for Olympiakos.

AEK won 2-0 against Lamia on Saturday in Athens via an Ezequiel Ponce early strike and an Anestis Anastasiadis own goal. The champion lies fourth with 23 points.

Four points further down are three team, tied in fifth: Aris, Xanthi and Panathinaikos; the Greens went down 3-1 at OFI for their second defeat this season.

Asteras Tripolis climbed to ninth with its third straight win, with Giorgos Paraschos on its bench. On Saturday it won 1-0 over PAS Giannina that has entered the relegation zone.

On Monday Panetolikos hosts Apollon Smyrnis and Panionios greets Levadiakos.