Cyprus authorities say 65 migrants reach island

Cyprus police say 65 people — including 24 children and 18 women — believed to be Syrian migrants are receiving medical check-ups after arriving aboard a boat spotted southeast of the east Mediterranean island nation.

Police said their vessel is believed to have set sail from Lebanon and was escorted by patrol boats into a harbor along Cyprus' eastern coast Thursday.

The boat's arrival coincided with an appeal for help with coping with migrants that Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades issued to other European Union leaders during a summit in Austria on Thursday.

Anastasiades said EU leaders showed understanding and that he expects "tangible" assistance.

Anastasiades earlier told leaders that Cyprus with a population of just over a million has reached its limits in absorbing more migrants amid a surge in asylum applications.

