Rouvikonas targets Alimos city hall over garbage collector death

Members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas on Monday morning targeted the building housing the municipal authorities of Alimos, southern Athens, smashing windows and splashing red paint on its facade, to protest the death of municipal garbage collector on November 16.

In a message on an anti-establishment website, the group said its act was "the first world day of action," noting that other anarchist groups in 15 countries were staging similar protests in more than 60 cities.

It added that it would "not accept the breaking of people as the new normal," adding that worksite accidents were due to "the crimes of employers and of those who plan and implement the policies which lead to them."