Homemade firebombs used in attack on Thessaloniki church

Unidentified vandals used homemade gas canister bombs to target a church in Thessaloniki in the early hours of Monday, causing minor damage and no injuries.

The explosion caused by the homemade bombs damaged the external walls of the church, located in the Saranta Ekklisies (40 Churches) neighborhood of the northern city, police said.

Members of the city's security police were to examine remnants of the explosive device collected from the scene for leads to the perpetrators.