Judicial council rejects appeal for release by N17 convict Savvas Xiros

A Piraeus Council of Appeals Court Judges on Monday rejected an appeal by November 17 convict Savvas Xiros to be given early release on the grounds of poor health.

While acknowledging Xiros's health problems, the judges deemed that Xiros, 55, should remain in Attica's high-security Korydallos Prison and serve 25 years of actual jail time before he can be eligible for release.

A prosecutor had proposed that the convict's appeal be rejected, noting that he has been served with multiple life terms for his role in N17.

The prosecutor's concerns had been accentuated by the fact that Xeros has not expressed regret for his actions and could inspire new generations of terrorists.

Xiros, who was given five life sentences for his role in N17, was seriously injured in June 2002 after a bomb went off prematurely in his hands at the port of Piraeus, leading to the group's disbanding.

Greek law allows prisoners with severe disabilities to be released from prison, under conditions.

In his petition, had outlined his health problems, with his lawyer Anny Paparousou stating that he has a 98 percent disability.