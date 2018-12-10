First online maps showing earthquake risk include Greece

The first online maps displaying "global seismic hazard" include Greece, pointing to a heightened risk of temblors in Attica.

The maps, which were released last week, are the culmination of years of work coordinated by the Global Earthquake Model (GEM), a nonprofit organization based in Pavia, Italy, that works with emergency management officials and natural disaster experts worldwide.



GEM expect to update the maps about once a year, highlighting the regions that are more vulnerable to quakes.

In Greece, according to the GEM maps, Attica faces a significantly higher risk, followed by the Peloponnese, western Greece and the Ionian.