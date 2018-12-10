49m ELALDREA+ superyacht delivered by Benetti

ELALADREA+ is the new full-custom superyacht features modern exterior designed by Horacio Bozzo and luxurious and elegant interiors by Benetti Style Department.

The delivery ceremony has taken place in Viareggio and was charged with emotion. ELALADREA+ besides the steel hull, the superyacht has an aluminium superstructure painted in pearl white with silver accents. Many of the spaces on board are designed to be used during navigation, not least the large beach club with air conditioning, sofa, TV, bar and sauna. With one window in the ceiling and one in the rear door, which opens out onto a swim platform of almost 25 sqm, the setting is flooded with natural light even when cruising.

Guest accommodation is placed on the lower deck, together with the crew quarters, the engine room and the stern garage. The stern garage is able to store a tender of up to 21 feet and has a side door. Four guest cabins offer a private retreat to guests, with their very own bathrooms with a shower. Mereover two of them are spacious VIP cabins with French and single beds. The crew has been placed in three double cabins with private bathroom too and there is also a dedicated laundry. The engine room contains three in-line generators with HUG anti particulate filters to reduce pollution, in a special non-standard feature.



The vast main deck’s characteristics include elegant interior design and great spaces. In the stern cockpit the furnishings were designed by Horacio Bozzo, while in the main lounge which has been separated into the lounge and dining area, there are pieces of furniture and decor for renowned houses such as Poltrona Frau, Gioretti, Softhouse and Aketipo. For the daytime area, the galley can be accessed, containing a pantry with two custom-made wine cellars, a space to be used as an office, followed by the owner’s appartments. Those rooms are decorated with fine marble and wood with two dressing tables, two bathrooms and a large central shower as well as a fly-out balcony.

The upper deck boasts a seawater swimming pool placed in the bow while the stern features custom-made tables, an American bar and Sutherland furniture. On the interior, the sky lounge offers panoramic windows, TV, bar tables with stools as well as additional seating. One of the main features is the full-blown gaming room with a private bathroom. The sun deck also features a second, fresh-water swimming pool which measures 4 metres per 2 metres with exteriors complete with an American bar, a 50-inch TV, a barbecue and a square table which seats up to ten guests, as well as an area further forward with sofas and armchairs. All this is completed by a a comfortable sofa designed by Horacio Bozzo, placed just opposite the helm station and adjacent to the captain’s cabin offering great views during cruising. [skipperondeck.gr]