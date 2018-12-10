FYROM parliament vote on final amendments seen on Jan 15

A vote by lawmakers in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on the final amendments to revise the constitution in accordance with the Prespes accord signed with Greece is expected to be held on January 15, House speaker Talat Xhaferi said Monday.



He said that the parliamentary committees tasked with reviewing the final amendments will convene as of December 17.



The parliament will mostly likely hold a plenary session to discuss the amendments on January 9, ahead of a vote on January 15, Xhaferi added.



A two-thirds majority of all 120 lawmakers in parliament is required to change FYROM’s constitution.