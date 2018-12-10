Charity Opera Gala | Athens | December 17

The Tatoi Friends Association is holding is sixth annual opera gala, raising funds for conservation work at the former royal estate north of Athens. The main destination of funds from this year’s event will go toward the restoration of the estate's dilapidated winery, which is one of the oldest buildings on the property. Starring sopranos Vassiliki Karayanni and Artemis Bogri, tenor Vassilis Kavayas and pianist Dimitris Giakas in popular repertory arias and duets, the event will take place at the Parnassos Literary Society, starting at 8 p.m., and tickets cost 20, 30 and 50 euros from Ticket Services (www.ticketservices.gr, tel 210.723.4567).

Parnassos Cultural Center, 8 Karytsi Square,

tel 210.322.1917