Jurij Subic Tribute | Athens | To January 14

The Numismatic Museum pays tribute to Jurij Subic, the Slovenian painter invited to do the murals and ceiling paintings of the Ilion Melathron by Ernst Ziller, who had designed the mansion, and German archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann, who was to live there, in December 1879. The artist took inspiration from Homer, Hesiod, Pindar, Lucian and Goethe, creating motifs and compositions that married past to present for the building that would later house the Numismatic Museum. “Subic in the Land of Classical Greece” is organized by the National Gallery of Slovenia, the Numismatic Museum of Athens and the Embassy of Slovenia in Athens, and opening hours are Tuesdays to Sundays from 8.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. Admission costs 6 euros.

Numismatic Museum, 12 Panepistimiou,

tel 210.363.2057