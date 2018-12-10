Rouvikonas throws flyers outside Hungarian embassy

Members of anarchist group Rouvikonas threw flyers outside the Hungarian embassy in Athens on Monday afternoon, in their second action in the day.



According to a post on an anti-establishment website, Rouvikonas said it targeted the embassy to protest the anti-immigrant agenda of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his efforts to control justice.



Police reportedly detained 13 people.



Early Monday morning, the group targeted the building housing the municipal authorities of Alimos, southern Athens, smashing windows and splashing red paint on its facade, to protest the death of municipal garbage collector on November 16.