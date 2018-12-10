Greeks look to future with concern

Most Greek citizens still struggle to make ends meet, are worried about developments across the European Union and would prefer to see early elections in Greece in 2019, according to a survey released on Sunday.

Even though Greece exited the bailout programs after eight years this summer, 52 percent of respondents in the Kapa Research poll for Ethnos newspaper said they still faced difficulty covering their household needs.



The issues which concern Greeks the most are job creation (49 percent), economic growth (39 percent) and corruption (28 percent), according to the survey.



[Xinhua]