Students issue fresh appeal for protection of Thessaloniki university

Students from Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University on Monday issued a fresh appeal for the protection of its property and an end to criminal activities on its premises in a letter addressed to the government, the Education Ministry and the Hellenic Police. "Drug trafficking and its consequences... have led to such a state of affairs that cannot be improved without the systematic assistance of police," they said. "The damage wreaked on the 10th anniversary of the murder of [teenager] Alexandros Grigoropoulos [on December 6] has again shown how exposed and defenseless the university is to criminal acts." [Thestival.gr]