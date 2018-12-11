The European Union is confronted with a major crisis. The European project that consolidated peace and affluence in Western Europe in the decades following the Second World War is now coming under increasing pressure, while its significance is being seriously questioned with the rise of populist movements.



Unfortunately, there are no leaders with the stature to stand up to this rising tide of populism and the emergence of political extremes.



And, unfortunately, it is the extreme populist leaders that have the dynamism and charisma that is sorely lacking in mainstream politicians.



Given the situation at this decisive juncture for Europe, the political survival of French President Emmanuel Macron may prove pivotal – not just in France but all over Europe.