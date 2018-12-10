Tsipras says Greece is a 'safe investment destination'

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday touted Greece's economic achievements following the country's exit from its eight-year bailout era, saying it is a safe destination for investments.



“Greece is again a promising and - above all - a safe investment destination and I urge you to trust its potential,” he said through a video message at the 20th Annual Invest in Greece Forum, organized by Capital Link.



“Greece has now regained its autonomy and -above all- the confidence in a future of prosperity, creativity and growth. We are moving forward and the supporting conditions are more favorable than ever before,” he added.



The prime minister also said that the agreement signed with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) last June, resolving a long-standing dispute on the country's name, shows Greece “is a power that promotes consensus and stability, always seeking for new ways of cooperation and mutual growth.”