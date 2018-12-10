Migration requires ‘global solution,’ Greek PM tells UN meeting

Referring to the challenges faced by Greece, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras declared on Monday in a speech to a United Nations conference on migration in Marrakesh that “one country cannot efficiently manage migration on its own.”

Tsipras noted that Greece was hit by a “massive influx of refugees and migrants in 2015,” but nonetheless rose to the occasion without losing its humanity. “Despite the difficulties it had to face, the Greek people showed that we must treat others with solidarity,” he said, adding that “global challenges demand global solutions.”

The Intergovernmental Conference had convened to adopt a global compact for safe, orderly and regular migration.

Right-wing politicians have denounced the text, saying it could lead to more migration, while six European Union members, mostly Eastern European, have shunned it. Tsipras said that countries must move beyond different approaches and acknowledge “that we have one obligation, but also the right to manage the phenomenon at the national level.”