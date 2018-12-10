Some 115,000 retired military officers and pensioners from special wage grids stand to receive retroactive payments for pensions cuts concerning periods of between 16.5 and 47 months, depending on each case, with their January pension on December 21.

The ministerial decision to that effect was signed on Saturday by Alternate Minister for Labor Tasos Petropoulos, and will see the immediate distribute of 233.1 million euros net (425 million gross) to five categories of pensioners

Recipients also include the families of pensioners who were still alive when their pensions were cut.