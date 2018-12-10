Gov’t tells NY forum reforms will continue

The head of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, Giorgos Pitsilis

Leading Greek officials confirmed at the 20th annual Capital Link Forum in New York on Monday that Greece is well on its way to recovery and vowed that the country will stick to its reform pledges and become a preferred investment destination.

“Today Greece is transitioning into an export-oriented, investment-attractive country that focuses on innovation and high added-value production. You can now initiate a new company in less than an hour and new law frameworks facilitate strategic investments in a fast-track manner,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in a video message screened at the event at the Metropolitan Club.



Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Houliarakis stated that the government knows the challenges it faces but has no intention of slowing the reforms.

Independent Authority for Public Revenue head Giorgos Pitsilis told delegates at the investment forum that the IAPR is working on multiple reform projects to improve the tax administration system’s efficiency. He also revealed that some 49,000 property owners have already informed the tax authorities that they are leasing out their assets on homesharing platforms such as Airbnb and HomeAway, with declared revenues from the activity coming to 176 million euros this year, from 68 million in 2017.