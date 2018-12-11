Prison investigating attack on suspect in Rhodes rape, murder case

Authorities at Avlona Prison, north of Athens, have ordered an investigation after a group of inmates attacked a 19-year-old man accused in the rape and murder of a 21-year-old female student on the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes.

According to preliminary reports, a group of inmates managed to reach the 19-year-old who was being kept in a separate cell in order to prevent just such an incident and to capture the assault on video, which was later broadcast on social media.

There were no details concerning the extent of the injuries inflicted on the young man, who is one of two suspects being held over the Aegean University student's gruesome murder last month.

The 19-year-old Albanian youth has allegedly confessed to taking part in the crime, which, he says, was carried out by his fellow suspect, a 21-year-old Greek who is a native of the island.