A makeshift bomb consisting of four gas canisters exploded at a KTEL intercity bus terminal in downtown Athens in the early hours of Tuesday.

The explosion occurred at around 2 a.m. at the bus station on the corner of central Patission and Alexandras avenues, after unknown assailants placed the makeshift bomb in a bus.

A guard on the premises was able to extinguish a small blaze sparked by the blast before it spread to other vehicles, and there are no reports of injuries.

Investigators have sent the remaining fragments of the device to the Greek Police's crime lab for further analysis.