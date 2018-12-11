Lesvos suspect faces assault charges for brutal attack on Bangladeshi man

A 29-year-old Greek man is due to face a prosecutor on assault and possibly hate crime charges on Wednesday after attacking a Bangladeshi worker with a tire iron on the island of Lesvos over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Saturday in the parking lot of a major supermarket in the island's capital, Mytilini, where the 45-year-old Bangladeshi man helped customers carry their shopping, returned abandoned carts and occasionally peddled seasonal products like Greek flags on national holidays.

According to a report from the ANA-MPA news agency on Tuesday, the incident started when the Bangladeshi man reprimanded the 29-year-old for parking in a disabled spot, after which the suspect exited his vehicle, grabbed a tire iron from the trunk and began hitting the older man repeatedly while shouting racist slurs.

The suspect then fled the scene, leaving the injured man to be rushed to hospital by passersby. Doctors said that among other injuries, the 45-year-old sustained a badly shattered arm that will prevent him from working for several months and will have to undergo surgery.

The incident has reportedly been captured by the supermarket's surveillance cameras.