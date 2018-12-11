Most Greeks are optimistic about the future, with 57.1 percent of respondents in a new survey carried out by About People saying that they have hope for a better year in 2019. This is an increase of 4 percent from last year and of 10 percent from the year before that.

According to the survey published on Monday by the research firm, a larger percentage of respondents also sees the Greek economy improving in the new year, by a rate of 35.1 percent today compared with 28.2 percent in 2017 and 21.5 percent the year before that. Meanwhile, just 5.9 percent see the prospect of Greece being ousted from the eurozone and having to return to the drachma, against 12.1 percent and 17.2 percent the two previous years.

That said, there was a slight dip in the respondents who said they are in favor of Greece's membership in the European Union compared to last year, at 68.1 percent against 68.5, though this is still higher than in 2016, when the pro-EU rate was 62.5 percent. And despite the turbulence rocking the bloc, just 13.4 percent of Greeks see the European Union collapsing in 2019, against 15.5 percent who predicted a breakdown in 2017 and 28.9 percent in 2016.

Greeks are also more confident of peace, with just 9.4 percent seeing a global conflict on the horizon – against 21.9 percent in 2017 and 26.5 percent the year before that – and 10.7 percent believing that Greece may become the victim of terrorist violence in 2019 – against 16.4 and 13.3 percent in 2017 and 2016 respectively.

On the domestic front, 62.8 percent of respondents see new political parties being formed in 2019, as Greece heads to local, European and general elections, up from 58.5 percent in 2017 and 55.7 in 2016.

A slightly smaller ratio, meanwhile, believes that a solution to the name dispute with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) is likely in 2019 at 34.6 percent, compared with 35.1 percent last year.

The survey was carried out on December 2-3 on a sample of 811 men and women aged over 18 years old, from different parts of Greece.