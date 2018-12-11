ANEL to vote against deal, but not withdraw support from gov’t

Greece’s junior coalition party Independent Greeks (ANEL) has said it will vote against the Prespes deal in Parliament but not withdraw its support from the government.



The decision was announced Tuesday following a meeting of the party’s parliamentary group called by party chief and defense minister Panos Kammenos.



It is understood that ANEL ministers will leave the government triggering a reshuffle but will not follow opposition New Democracy’s line in the event of a censure motion.



According to reports, at least two ANEL MPs expressed their objections to the decision and the issue is expected to be a test for party discipline.



The parliament in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) is expected to ratify the name deal on January 15. A vote by Greek lawmakers will most likely be held in February.