Alexander Lamont Henderson | Athens | December 12 - May 4

The Benaki Museum presents a collection of snapshots of life and sites in Athens and its environs taken by British photographer Alexander Lamont Henderson during a visit to the Greek capital in 1904. A distinguished member of the Royal Photographic Society, his “Holiday Snaps” collection consists of scenes of daily life, but also some fascinating photographs taken in the royal palaces of Athens and Tatoi. Opening hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission costs 5 euros.



Benaki Museum, Ghika Gallery, 3 Kriezotou, tel 210.361.5702, www.benaki.gr