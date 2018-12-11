Riot police station in Athens targeted by anarchists
A group of hooded individuals attacked Athens's riot police headquarters in Kesariani on Tuesday afternoon, hurling firebombs towards the building.
No injuries or damages were immediately reported.
The same building had been targeted by a group calling themselves Anarchists Against Oblivion on December 2, as a protest against various police operations in central Athens, according to a post on an anti-establishment website.