NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Riot police station in Athens targeted by anarchists

TAGS: Crime

A group of hooded individuals attacked Athens's riot police headquarters in Kesariani on Tuesday afternoon, hurling firebombs towards the building.

No injuries or damages were immediately reported.

The same building had been targeted by a group calling themselves Anarchists Against Oblivion on December 2, as a protest against various police operations in central Athens, according to a post on an anti-establishment website.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 