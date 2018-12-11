Administrative court judges to meet on constitutional revision

Judges in Greek administrative courts will hold a general meeting on December 14 to discuss various planned changes in their sector as part of the government's constitutional revision.



They will discuss, among others, proposals to increase their retirement age to 70, changes in the procedure to select the leadership in the country's top courts (Council of State, Supreme Court and Court of Audit), proposals to prioritize specific categories of cases and speeding up the administration of justice.



Following the meeting, their union will organized a vote on those topics in several large cities around the country (Athens, Thessaloniki, Patra and Iraklio) on January 13.



The result will form the official position of their union.