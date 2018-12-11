NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Police arrest 40 around Thessaloniki university

TAGS: Crime

Police in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Tuesday launched a large-scale drug sweep in the area around Aristotle University after a female student was reportedly attacked by a user.

The operation led to 40 arrests for drug dealing and other related crimes, chiefly Albanian nationals.

Thirty of the suspects face criminal charges of running a criminal organization believed to have been dealing drugs inside and around the university.

Students and academics at the university have also complained that self-styled anarchists wreaked widespread damage in the Theology Department last week on the 10th anniversary of the killing of a teenager in Athens by a police officer.

