Crew member injured in Navy exercise
A crew member of the Hellenic Navy’s missile boat Troupakis was lightly injured on Tuesday morning during a naval surface fire support exercise, the Hellenic Navy General Staff said.
The HNGS said the accident was caused by a malfunction of the OTO Melara 76 mm naval gun system.
The vessel was heading to Salamina naval station for inspection, it added.