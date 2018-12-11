NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Crew member injured in Navy exercise

TAGS: Defense

A crew member of the Hellenic Navy’s missile boat Troupakis was lightly injured on Tuesday morning during a naval surface fire support exercise, the Hellenic Navy General Staff said.

The HNGS said the accident was caused by a malfunction of the OTO Melara 76 mm naval gun system.

The vessel was heading to Salamina naval station for inspection, it added.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 