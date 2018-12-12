ESR issues 24-hour broadcast ban over racist slur

Greece’s National Broadcasting Council (ESR) has issued a one-day broadcast ban on a local TV channel for airing racist comments against Panathinaikos basketball player Thanasis Antetokounmpo last month.



On top of the 24-hour ban, due to take effect January 10, New Epsilon TV was also fined 30,000 euros, ESR said Tuesday.



Controversial TV sports commentator Takis Tsoukalas had described Antetokounmpo, who was born in Greece to Nigerian migrants, as a “monkey” during a program after the player had helped his team beat archrivals Olympiakos in a EuroLeague game on November 9.