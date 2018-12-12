NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Appeals court upholds charges against former defense ministry official

TAGS: Justice, Corruption

An Athens Court of Appeals has found former general secretary for procurements Yiannis Sbokos guilty of taking bribes in connection with the purchase of the TOR-M1 short-range missile defense system.

The court also upheld charges against Petros Christodoulides, a broker, and businessman Giorgos Kamaris.

Judges however dismissed charges against broker Giorgos Christodoulides and businessman Panos Germanos.

All five had been charged of money laundering and bribe taking in connection with a deal for the acquisition of TOR-M1 missiles that was signed in 1998 when Akis Tsochatzopoulos was defense minister.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 