Asylum-seeker found dead near Moria camp, reports say

TAGS: Migration, Crime

An asylum-seeker has been found dead near Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesvos, according to reports on Wednesday.

Reports say it appeared the victim had been struck with a sharp object, though this has not yet been confirmed.

No more details were available about the identity of the victim.

Police have reportedly cordoned off the scene while ramping up their presence at the migrant facility.

