Anastasiades addresses European Parliament in Strasbourg

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will address the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg Wednesday as planned.

Late Tuesday, a lone gunman opened fire at the city’s Christmas market, an incident which resulted in the deaths of at least three people and the injury of twelve.



Strasbourg is one of the two locations, the other one being Brussels, where the European Parliament assembles.



The plenary session brings to the French city the majority of European MPs and a large number of Brussels-based administrative staff.



Cyprus’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides and government spokesman Prodromos Prodromos were also in Strasburg on Tuesday afternoon.



The city center was cordoned off for hours and the European Parliament was on lockdown, with MEPs and officials unable to enter the Parliament building. A large number of Cypriot journalists are in Strasburg to report on the President's speech, everyone reportedly in good health.



According to diplomatic sources, Anastasiades will express views about the multiannual financial framework, the common market and EU defense planning. The Cypriot president will emphasize the active role Cyprus plays in the EU, in the Eastern Mediterranean region and will underline that Cyprus energy plans are beneficial to the EU.



He is also expected to address the Cyprus issue.



Immediately after his speech the President will receive questions from MEPs. According to diplomatic sources, questions about the government's citizenship by investment program are expected, an issue that is of interest to the European Parliament.



Speaking on the future of Europe Anastasiades is expected to underline the need to listen to citizens, calling for unity, in issues such as immigration, climate change and Brexit. [Kathimerini Cyprus]

