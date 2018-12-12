Pavlopoulos extends condolences over Strasbourg shooting
Online
Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has extended his condolences to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron over the death of innocent civilians in late Tuesday’s shooting at a Christmas market in Strasbourg.
The manhunt continued Wednesday for the suspected attacker, who French authorities identified as Cherif Chekatt
Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has extended his condolences to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron over the death of innocent civilians in late Tuesday’s shooting at a Christmas market in Strasbourg.
The message was passed through the secretary general of the Greek presidency, ambassador Georgios Gennimatas.
The manhunt continued Wednesday for the suspected attacker, who French authorities identified as Cherif Chekatt