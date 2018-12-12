Kammenos warns FYROM against irredentist claims

Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos has called on the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to shed any irredentist ambitions.



During a visit to a military outpost near the Greek-FYROM border on Wednesday, Kammenos said that Greece wanted to maintain peaceful ties with its Balkan neighbor.



“However, our neighbors need to understand that it is in their interest to be on good terms with Greece. At the same time, they need to understand that as long as they provoke [Greece], as long as they pursue irredentist claims, Greece’s door will remain closed,” said Kammenos, adding that “Greece’s door is also the door to Europe and the door to the West.”



“They need to realize that there is only one Macedonia and it is Greek. This will be their passport to future prosperity,” he said.