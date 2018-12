Greek authorities on Wednesday sold 812.5 million euros of one-year treasury bills, the Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) said in an announcement.

The interest rate was set at 1.09 percent, unchanged from a previous similar sale in September.

It is the second such issue after the country officially exited its third international bailout since 2010 in August this summer. The settlement date of the new bills is tomorrow. [Xinhua]