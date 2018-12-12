A tale of three cities at the Cycladic Art Museum

A visitor walks past display cases at the press opening of the Museum of Cycladic Art’s exhibition ‘Crete – Emerging Cities: Aptera, Eleutherna, Knossos,’ in Athens, on Wednesday. Showcasing some 500 artifacts dating from Neolithic times to the Byzantine era, this is the first time so many exhibits have left the island for a temporary show. Some of the items are newly excavated and others are from older digs, but all are being presented to the public for the first time. There is also a painting of a bull by Pablo Picasso inspired by Minoan frescoes and heralding the museum’s next big exhibition, in the spring of 2019. [Symella Pantzartzi/ANA-MPA]