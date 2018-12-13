COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Decimated defense industry

Over the years, Turkey has managed to put together a very serious state defense industry – unlike Greece, which has spent billions of euros on procurements without managing to generate a proper research and production sector in the field.

The state-owned defense industry in this country was effectively handed over like a prize to useless party hacks and unionists who gradually decimated it, leaving nothing worthwhile in their wake.

This is a sector that needs to be brought back to life. Greece has the talent and the allies to build a robust defense industry.

