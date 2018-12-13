Mike Ashley, the billionaire owner of British group Sports Direct International, is interested in the activities of Folli Follie, excluding those in Asia.



Following talks with the consultants in the Greek group’s restructuring process, the owner of English soccer club Newcastle United on Wednesday confirmed his interest through the participation of his company with a letter of guarantee worth 12 million euros in the National Bank tender for Folli Follie’s stake in Attica Department Stores. Sports Direct did not table a bid.

The tender was partly completed, with a 10 percent stake going to the other Attica shareholders.