FYROM constitutional revisions in line with Prespes accord, says gov't source

The final drafts of the constitutional revisions that the Parliament of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) will have to ratify are in compliance with the Prespes accord, Greek government sources said late Wednesday, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA.



The changes in FYROM’s constitution are part of the requirements included in the deal signed with Greece last June to end a prolonged name dispute between the two countries.



According to the source, the main point of contention, paragraph 3 of article 49 which referred to “Macedonian people who live in neighboring countries” was changed to “diaspora,” similarly to the references that exist in the Greek constitution (article 108).



“Therefore, it corresponds to the letter and spirit of the Prespes agreement, whose ratification process is continuing,” the source said.



The same source said Zaev’s occasional “unfortunate statements” were likely made to placate his domestic audience and achieve the necessary majority to support the accord. However, it added, his commitment to the Prespes Agreement remains unchanged.



The final draft of the four constitutional amendments were submitted to Parliament on Wednesday to Parliament for ratification. The vote is expected in mid-January 2019.