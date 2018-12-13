Man shot dead in southern Athens

A man was found dead in Athens's southern district of Moschato early Thursday morning after being shot in the head by unknown assailants, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



According to police sources cited by the news agency, the suspects ambushed the 48-year-old victim at the corner of Pindou and Kanari streets and then fled.



Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, another man was shot in the head in a cafe in central Omonoia square.



Police is investigating the incident.