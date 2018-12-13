Massive processed cannabis cargo seized in Crete

The Greek coast guard seized six tons of hashish and a container full of Captagon pills onboard a foreign-flagged vessel that was moored at the port of Iraklio for inspection, in an ongoing operation which started last Sunday.

Captagon is an amphetamine-based drug popular with the Islamic State militant group.



According to information reported in local news website cretapost.gr on Thursday, the Syria-flagged freighter NOKA initially docked at the port of Sitia where coast guard officials searched for drugs and weapons.



On Sunday NOKA sailed to Iraklio where a more thorough operation was launched to search inside the 18 containers stacked onboard the vessel.



The head of the Greek Coast Guard, Stamatis Raptis, is in Iraklio to oversee the operation.