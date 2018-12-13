Three migrants die in car accident near Kavala

Photo by proininews.gr

Three migrants were killed near the city of Kavala in northern Greece on Thursday morning when the vehicle they were in ran off the road, flipped over and caught fire.



The accident happened on the Kipos-Igoumenitsa section of the Egnatia highway, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



Police sources said a truck had overturned in the same area three hours before the accident and traffic police were signalling drivers to follow a detour.



The driver of the car carrying the migrants did not abide by the instruction and tried to bypass the truck.



Firefighters pulled out the three victims, while three more passengers were injured and transferred to hospital. Another three people in the car were not injured.